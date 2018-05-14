Matt Dillon Debuts 'The House That Jack Built' at Cannes Festival - Watch First Trailer Here!

Matt Dillon is all smiles while posing for photographs at his photo call for The House That Jack Built held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

The 54-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Sofie Grabol, as well as producers Louise Vesth, Bettina Brokemper and Marianne Slot, and writer-director Lars von Trier.

The House That Jack Built stars Matt as the eponymous serial killer. Von Trier‘s script follows Jack’s development as a murderer, following him through five important killings and providing glimpses into his troubling coming-of-age experience.

Uma Thurman and Riley Keough also star as Jack’s victims in the flick – Watch the very first trailer below!



‘The House That Jack Built’ Official Trailer