Mon, 14 May 2018 at 7:48 pm

Matt Dillon's Controversial New Movie Draws Walk Outs at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Dillon's Controversial New Movie Draws Walk Outs at Cannes Film Festival

Matt Dillon is joined by director Lars von Trier and co-star Siobhan Fallon Hogan at the premiere of their movie The House That Jack Built during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

Also in attendance at the event were cast members Sofie Grabol and Bruno Ganz, jury member Chloe Sevigny, and actress Stacy Martin.

The film is drawing controversy at the festival due to the violence in the film, which follows Dillon as a serial killer named Jack.

Several people walked out during the movie and there were groans throughout the brutal scenes, but the audience remaining still gave the film a six-minute standing ovation at the end, according to THR.

Watch the just released trailer for the movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    terrible rubbish