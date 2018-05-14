Meghan Markle's Dad Going Back to Hospital for Chest Pains

Thomas Markle, the father of soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle, is heading back to the hospital for chest pains, just hours after he revealed he will no longer attend his daughter’s wedding.

Thomas suffered a heart attack six days ago and he told TMZ that his new pains are cause by the emotional state he is in right now.

It was revealed this week that Thomas had staged photos with a paparazzi agency and possibly benefited monetarily from the photos. He says he will not attend the royal wedding so that he does not embarrass the couple.

Thomas‘ oldest daughter Samantha, who is not invited to the wedding, has been throwing shade at Meghan lately.

“I’ve been popping Valium for the pain, especially when I hear about my oldest daughter,” he told TMZ. Thomas is worried he might suffer another heart attack.