Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas will not be attending her royal wedding to Prince Harry and explained why to TMZ.

You may have read a story suggesting Thomas staged recent paparazzi photos for money. Well, Thomas wants everyone to know that the photo staging was “not principally about money,” but rather, because he’s recently been “ambushed by paparazzi who have photographed him in the most unflattering circumstances.”

He then said he was offered money by this specific photo agency, and he thought he could perhaps rebrand his image. He also added that he’d been offered way more money in the past to do interviews and he’d always turned them down. He added that he regrets doing the photo shoot.

To add to things, Thomas unfortunately suffered a heart attack six days ago. He checked himself out of the hospital so he could attend, but unfortunately in light of the photo news becoming public, “he doesn’t want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter,” and will not be attending.

The royal wedding is set to take place on Saturday (May 19).

