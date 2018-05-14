Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 4:00 pm

Meghan Markle's Estranged Family Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding, But...

Meghan Markle's Estranged Family Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding, But...
  • Find out where Meghan Markle‘s estranged family are – TMZ
  • You won’t ever see this star with her hair down – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out what Kirsten Dunst named her son – Lainey Gossip
  • Guess who just got engaged! - DListed
  • Find out how Willow Smith shocked Jada Pinkett SmithTooFab
  • Get well soon, Jim Parsons! – Towleroad
  • Aw! All the sweet things One Direction have said about each other – J-14
  • Russell Dickerson has released the official music video for his song “Blue Tacoma,” available to watch below. Fun fact: Russell‘s wife, Kailey Dickerson, stars in the video alongside her hubby – and she also directed and edited the video! The song is from Russell‘s debut album Yours, which is available right now.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr