Mon, 14 May 2018 at 4:00 pm
Meghan Markle's Estranged Family Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding, But...
- Find out where Meghan Markle‘s estranged family are – TMZ
- You won’t ever see this star with her hair down – Just Jared Jr
- Find out what Kirsten Dunst named her son – Lainey Gossip
- Guess who just got engaged! - DListed
- Find out how Willow Smith shocked Jada Pinkett Smith – TooFab
- Get well soon, Jim Parsons! – Towleroad
- Aw! All the sweet things One Direction have said about each other – J-14
- Russell Dickerson has released the official music video for his song “Blue Tacoma,” available to watch below. Fun fact: Russell‘s wife, Kailey Dickerson, stars in the video alongside her hubby – and she also directed and edited the video! The song is from Russell‘s debut album Yours, which is available right now.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Meghan Markle, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet