Melania Trump Hospitalized After Undergoing Kidney Surgery

Melania Trump had a procedure on her kidney on Monday (May 14), and will be hospitalized for several days, according to a statement from the White House.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” the statement read.

CNN reports that President Donald Trump remained at the White House while his wife underwent the surgery. Apparently, the First Lady had an issue on her kidney that was “benign but requiring medical attention.”

We wish the First Lady the best and hope she has a speedy recovery.