'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Unveils New Poster
Mission: Impossible – Fallout is just a few months away from hitting theaters!
The sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series just unveiled a brand new poster for the upcoming flick.
The film follows Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies as they set off in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby.
Make sure to check out a trailer for the film!
Mission: Impossible – Fallout is set to hit theaters on July 27th.