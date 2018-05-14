'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Unveils New Poster

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is just a few months away from hitting theaters!

The sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series just unveiled a brand new poster for the upcoming flick.

The film follows Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies as they set off in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is set to hit theaters on July 27th.