Nikki Bella Reacts to John Cena's Candid Admission: 'I'm Speechless'

Nikki Bella is reacting to John Cena‘s big reveal that he still wants to marry her and have kids with her, despite their breakup last month.

“I’m speechless. That’s crazy,” Nikki told Extra. “I have hope … I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me.”

“I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it’s together or separate and I just don’t want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like ‘I did this for you’ or ‘you did this for me,’ so I think it’s okay in relationships to take that moment,” she added.

