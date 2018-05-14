Top Stories
Paula Patton & Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Go Mother's Day Shopping in Malibu!

Paula Patton & Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Go Mother's Day Shopping in Malibu!

Paula Patton and Zachary Quittman are doing some shopping on Mother’s Day!

The couple was spotted shopping together before heading out to visit Zach‘s mother on Sunday (May 13) in Malibu, Calif.

Zach‘s ex, Mia Quittman, officially filed for divorce earlier in the month, citing their split date as March 10, 2018.

Paula and Zach initially came under fire for their romance after reports surfaced that Zach was still married. However, he clarified the situation in a statement.

“We were totally separated before I moved on. Obviously there’s three sides to every story and I’m not pointing the finger or saying anyone’s wrong, but we were definitely separated before I moved on,” he told People.
