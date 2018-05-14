Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 11:20 am

Pink Reveals When She'll Stop Touring

Pink Reveals When She'll Stop Touring

Pink is on the cover of Redbook magazine’s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 22.

Here’s what the 38-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On finding balance between life as Alecia Moore and life as Pink: “I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to. I enjoy it. If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy.”

On being on tour with her kids: “When I left [for the Truth About Love Tour], Willow was 14 months, and I would come offstage and breastfeed her. That was our bonding time and some of my favorite moments. Jameson is now doing the same thing.”

On life on the road with Willow, 7, and Jameson, 18 months: “When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop, because they are by far the priority. But I think it’s cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I’d say it’s 95% positive.”

For more from Pink, visit RedbookMag.com.
Credit: Jason Kim/August
