Ryan Phillippe & Katherine Heigl Step Out for NBC Upfronts 2018!

Ryan Phillippe keeps it dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the NBCUniversal Upfront campaign event held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The 43-year-old Shooter star was joined at the event by Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley, Gina Torres, Christian Slater and Alice Braga.

At the event Katherine dished about joining legal drama Suits for season eight.

“I’m a giant fan of the show, and the actors, and what they do and the stories,” Katherine told E! News. “So, I get to walk into something I know I already love and it’s just been thrilling.”