Mon, 14 May 2018 at 12:55 pm

Ryan Reynolds & 'Deadpool' Cast Step Out For 'Good Morning America'

Ryan Reynolds is gushing about his Deadpool co-stars!

The 41-year-old actor stepped out with the cast of a Good Morning America appearance on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

Ryan was joined by Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beets, Julian Dennison and Briana Hildebrand.

During the show, Ryan opened up about how much he loves the cast.

“When we first saw [Julian] in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, he was incredible. Just blew us away. We’re lucky to get him, ” Ryan said.

He added of Zazie, “She read for the role and two or three words into it, I remember looking over at our director…and being like ‘Oh, oh, oh, amazing! She’s incredible!”

Photos: Backgrid
