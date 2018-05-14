Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 8:38 am

Sam Heughan Looks So Suave at BAFTA Television Awards 2018

Sam Heughan Looks So Suave at BAFTA Television Awards 2018

Sam Heughan looks so handsome on the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (May 13) in London, England.

The 38-year-old Outlander star walked the red carpet and took some photos with his co-star Caitriona Balfe as well!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

You can check out more photos of Caitriona on the red carpet at the event as well!

Check out the photos of Outlander star Sam Heughan on the red carpet at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan bafta tv awards 2018 01
sam heughan bafta tv awards 2018 02
sam heughan bafta tv awards 2018 03
sam heughan bafta tv awards 2018 04
sam heughan bafta tv awards 2018 05

Photos: Wenn, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr