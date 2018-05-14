Sam Heughan Looks So Suave at BAFTA Television Awards 2018

Sam Heughan looks so handsome on the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (May 13) in London, England.

The 38-year-old Outlander star walked the red carpet and took some photos with his co-star Caitriona Balfe as well!

