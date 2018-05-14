Seann William Scott Promotes 'Lethal Weapon,' Damon Wayans Details Issues with Clayne Crawford

Seann William Scott walks the carpet at the Fox All-Star Party held during 2018 Upfronts Week on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor promoted his new role on Lethal Weapon. He is replacing star Clayne Crawford for the upcoming season.

At the same time as the event, Seann‘s future co-star Damon Wayans took to Twitter to detail his issues with Crawford. Fans have been upset with the actor’s firing and Wayans wanted to address the outrage.

Wayans shared a video taken on set during an episode directed by Crawford. In the video, Wayans is seen getting struck in the back of his head by shrapnel. He also shared a photo of his bloody head. He wrote, “How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #DirectedBy Clayne Crawford.”

He also tweeted, “Below is a rendering seeking to explain yesterday’s incident. It turns out there was a second shooter, to Damon‘s left, on the other side of the pillar behind which his character was crouched, which accounts for what he heard from his left side.” He also tagged Clayne‘s account and wrote #NoApology.

Read what Clayne said in his recent apology, in which he addressed the incident.