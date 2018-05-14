Superman's Margot Kidder Dead - Actress Passes Away at 69

Superman actress Margot Kidder has sadly passed away at the age of 69.

She reportedly passed away on Sunday (May 13) at her home in Montana, TMZ reports. The cause of death has not been released.

Margot was famous for playing opposite the late Christopher Reeve in 1978′s Superman film as Lois Lane. She also starred in the film’s sequels.

Margot was an advocate for mental health after struggling with bipolar disorder.

She is survived by one child, her daughter.

Our thoughts are with Margot‘s loved ones during this tragic time.