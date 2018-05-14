Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 7:06 pm

Taraji P. Henson Flashes Engagement Ring at Fox Upfronts!

Taraji P. Henson shows off her engagement ring on the red carpet while attending the 2018 Fox Upfronts on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

The Emmy-nominated actress just announced earlier in the day that she is engaged to NFL player Kelvin Hayden.

Taraji was joined at the event by Empire co-stars Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, and Bryshere Gray.

Fox’s fall schedule was announced earlier in the day and Empire will return on Wednesday nights at 8pm.

FYI: Taraji is wearing an Altuzarra dress and belt.
Photos: Getty
Getty
