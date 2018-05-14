Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

'American Idol' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 9:10 am

Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden - See Her Ring!

Taraji P. Henson is engaged to Kelvin Hayden and she’s showing off her stunning engagement ring!

The 47-year-old Empire star shared the news on her Instagram account that Kelvinn, a 34-year-old former football player, popped the question on Sunday (May 13).

“I said yes y’all!!!,” Taraji posted in a message to her fans. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
