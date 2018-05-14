Topher Grace Set To Play Former KKK Leader David Duke in Spike Lee Film, 'BlacKkKlansman'

Topher Grace keeps it cool and casual while posing for a photograph at IMDb’s On The Scene held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at American Pavilion on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

The 39-year-old actor was in attendance to promote his role as Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in director Spike Lee’s new film BlacKkKlansman.

Also in attendance in support of the film was Topher‘s co-stars Laura Harrier, John David Washington and director Spike Lee himself.

The film is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department who penetrated the highest levels of the KKK in the late ’70s. As previously announced, John (the son of Denzel Washington) will portray Stallworth, while Adam Driver will play his partner, Flip Zimmerman.