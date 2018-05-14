Vanessa Kirby Wins Best Supporting Actress at BAFTA Television Awards 2018!

Vanessa Kirby is having a big night!

The 30-year-old The Crown actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2018 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (May 13) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Kirby

Thandie Newton, who was nominated for Lead Actress, Hayley Atwell, Anna Friel, who was nominated for Supporting Actress, and Charlotte Riley were all in attendance.

Vanessa won for her portrayal of Princess Margaret on The Queen, and dedicated the award to her family and co-star Claire Foy during her acceptance speech.