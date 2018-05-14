Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars?' Week Three Spoilers for Athletes Season!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars!

Three more athletes were sent home during the third week of Dancing With the Stars‘ special abbreviated season!

FINAL 3 REVEALED: Here are the remaining dancers

Three pairs of dancers are left in the competition and they will be heading to the finale next week.

On the show this week, each athlete performed solo and then they battled against another contestant for the first-ever “ballroom battles.” The winner of each battle had two points added to their scores. America voted live during the show and the votes were added to the judges scores to determine who was sent home.

Click through the slides to find out who went home…