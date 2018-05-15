ABC's 'Grand Hotel' Trailer Features This Hot Pool Scene with Lincoln Younes!

Roselyn Sanchez walks the carpet while promoting her new show Grand Hotel at the ABC Upfronts on Tuesday (May 15) in New York City.

The actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Lincoln Younes, Denyse Tontz, Anne Winters, Bryan Craig, and Wendy Raquel Robinson. They all star in the new soapy drama alongside Oscar nominee Demian Bichir.

The drama, produced by Eva Longoria, is set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza (Bichir) owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi (Sanchez), and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

Watch the trailer below to see Lincoln‘s hot shirtless scene!

Grand Hotel will premiere as a mid-season show.