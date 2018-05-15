Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke & Donald Glover Hit Cannes Festival for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Photo Call!

The stars of Solo: A Star Wars Story have taken over the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!



Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, director Ron Howard, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany and Chewbacca all assembled at their photo call for Solo: A Star Wars Story during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday morning (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The cast are set to attend a screening of Solo later today ahead of the film’s global premiere on May 25th.

Solo is the third Star Wars flick to be presented at the famed festival following 2002′s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005′s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.