Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover & More Premiere 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at Cannes Film Festival!

The Solo: A Star Wars Story cast invaded the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in a big way today!

Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, director Ron Howard, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Paul Bettany and Phoebe Waller-Bridge hit the red carpet in style together at their special screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story held at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

Also in attendance to show their support was Paul‘s wife Jennifer Connelly and Benicio Del Toro, who starred in 2017′s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Solo is the third Star Wars flick to be presented at the famed festival following 2002′s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005′s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

FYI: Emilia is wearing a custom Dior dress. Thandie is wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown and Chopard jewelry. Jennifer is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress, sandals and ring. Phoebe is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Messika jewels.