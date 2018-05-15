Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Kylie Jenner May Have Just Clapped Back at Stormi's Paternity Rumors with These 2 Words!

Kylie Jenner May Have Just Clapped Back at Stormi's Paternity Rumors with These 2 Words!

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 3:59 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes & More Models Hit Carpet at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Cannes Festival Premiere!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes & More Models Hit Carpet at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Cannes Festival Premiere!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes and Sara Sampaio dazzle on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The three ladies were joined at the event by fellow models Toni Garrn, Winnie Harlow, Izabel Goulart, Shanina Shaik, Maria Borges, Ming Xi, Liu Wen, Jordan Barrett and Laís Ribeiro.

Solo is the third Star Wars flick to be presented at the famed festival following 2002′s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005′s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Roberto Cavalli gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Boucheron jewelry. Doutzen is wearing a Tom Ford ensemble and shoes. Sara is wearing a Ralph and Russo gown, René Caovilla shoes and Chopard jewelry. Toni is wearing a Roberto Cavalli gown. Winnie is wearing custom Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Izabel is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Maria is wearing René Caovilla sandals. Shanina is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown and Avakian jewelry. Laís is wearing an Ali Karoui dress, Avakian jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Liu is in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta.
Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 01
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 02
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 03
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 04
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 05
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 06
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 07
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 08
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 09
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 10
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 11
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 12
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 13
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 14
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 15
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 16
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 17
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 18
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 19
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 20
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 21
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 22
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 23
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 24
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 25
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 26
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 27
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 28
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 29
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 30
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 31
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 32
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 33
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 34
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 35
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 36
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 37
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 38
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 39
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 40
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 41
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 42
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 43
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 44
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 45
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 46
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 47
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 48
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 49
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 50
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 51
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 52
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 53
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 54
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 55
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 56
alessandra ambrosio doutzen kroes models hit carpet at solo a star wars story cannes 57

Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Andreas Rentz, Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Izabel Goulart, Jordan Barrett, Lais Ribeiro, Liu Wen, Maria Borges, Ming Xi, Sara Sampaio, Shanina Shaik, Toni Garrn, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr