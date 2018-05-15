Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes & More Models Hit Carpet at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Cannes Festival Premiere!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes and Sara Sampaio dazzle on the red carpet while attending the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The three ladies were joined at the event by fellow models Toni Garrn, Winnie Harlow, Izabel Goulart, Shanina Shaik, Maria Borges, Ming Xi, Liu Wen, Jordan Barrett and Laís Ribeiro.

Solo is the third Star Wars flick to be presented at the famed festival following 2002′s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and 2005′s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Roberto Cavalli gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Boucheron jewelry. Doutzen is wearing a Tom Ford ensemble and shoes. Sara is wearing a Ralph and Russo gown, René Caovilla shoes and Chopard jewelry. Toni is wearing a Roberto Cavalli gown. Winnie is wearing custom Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Izabel is wearing a Julien Macdonald dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Maria is wearing René Caovilla sandals. Shanina is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown and Avakian jewelry. Laís is wearing an Ali Karoui dress, Avakian jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Liu is in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta.