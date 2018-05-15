Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 2:37 am

Andrew Garfield & Joshua Jackson Suit Up for Actors Fund Gala 2018

Andrew Garfield & Joshua Jackson Suit Up for Actors Fund Gala 2018

Andrew Garfield and Joshua Jackson are looking dapper at the 2018 Actors Fund Gala!

The 34-year-old Hacksaw Ridge actor and the 39-year-old The Affair star stepped out for the event held at Marriott Marquis Times Square on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The gala was held to honor leaders in the performing arts and entertainment community.

They were joined by Lauren Ridloff, Kenny Leon, Denise Gough, John Riddle, Jelani Alladin, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty, Uma Thurman, and Mandy Gonzalez.


Jamie Parker, Clinton Kelly, Cheech Manohar, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Anthony Boyle, Kerry Butler, Mandy Patinkin, and Lorne Michaels also stepped out to show their support.

35+ pictures inside of Andrew Garfield and Joshua Jackson at the event…

