Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon Perform 'No Tears Left to Cry' With Cardboard Instruments (Video)

Ariana Grande joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform her hit “No Tears Left to Cry” with Nintendo Labo instruments, and it’s seriously epic.

The 24-year-old “Side to Side” crooner and the Tonight Show team showed off their musical skills in the episode that aired on Monday (May 14).

Each instrument in the video is made from only cardboard and a Nintendo Switch.

Ariana was on vocals, while Jimmy played the Guitar and Piano Studio. Other instruments included the Robot Kit, Electric Guitar Fishing Rod, Toy-Con Piano x2 (Organ), Toy-Con Piano x2, Acoustic Guitar, Bass Guitar, and Toy-Con Garage Drum Machine.

“It was totally bizarre and such a gamble,” Jimmy told IGN. “I didn’t know if it was going to sound good, but Ariana is always down to try something fun and different.”

