Cardi B Weighs In on 'Girls' Controversy After Rita Ora's Apology

Cardi B lends her talent to Rita Ora‘s song “Girls,” which has been embroiled in controversy since it’s release.

Specifically, fans and entertainers, including Hayley Kiyoko have spoken out about the song, saying, “Every so often there come certain songs with messaging that is just downright tone-deaf, which does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community. A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

Rita has since apologized, and Cardi B sent out some tweets earlier with her thoughts.