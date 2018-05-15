Cardi B Weighs In on 'Girls' Controversy After Rita Ora's Apology
Cardi B lends her talent to Rita Ora‘s song “Girls,” which has been embroiled in controversy since it’s release.
Specifically, fans and entertainers, including Hayley Kiyoko have spoken out about the song, saying, “Every so often there come certain songs with messaging that is just downright tone-deaf, which does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community. A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”
Rita has since apologized, and Cardi B sent out some tweets earlier with her thoughts.
Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience .
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018
I know i have use words before that i wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community .I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct “terms “to use.I learned and i stopped using it.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018