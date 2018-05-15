Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018

Celebrity Guests at Royal Wedding - Who Scored Invite to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Big Day?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to say “I do” in front of their chosen guests on Saturday (May 19) in London, England.

Although a guest list has never been confirmed, there’s been a ton of speculation as to who may have scored an invite to the big day.

Many celebs who are known friends of Prince Harry and Meghan have remained coy about if they received a coveted invite to the royal affair.

Click through the gallery to see some of the confirmed, and rumored, guests thought to be attending the big day on Saturday….
