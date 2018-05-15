Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 10:35 am

Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Confirms Exit From Show

Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Confirms Exit From Show

Original Chicago Fire cast member Monica Raymund has confirmed she’s leaving the show amid reports that her contract had expired after season six.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Monica wrote in her note to fans on Twitter. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

“I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew,” Monica continued. “On to the next! See you on the ice.”

Find out about the fate of all the NBC television shows and see what was renewed and cancelled here.
