Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Confirms Exit From Show

Original Chicago Fire cast member Monica Raymund has confirmed she’s leaving the show amid reports that her contract had expired after season six.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Monica wrote in her note to fans on Twitter. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

“I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew,” Monica continued. “On to the next! See you on the ice.”

