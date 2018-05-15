Chrissy Metz Reveals Which 'This Is Us' Episode Made Her Cry the Most

Top Stories
Chrissy Metz is opening up about her hit show This Is Us!

While promoting her new autobiography “This Is Me” on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday (May 15), the 37-year-old actress revealed that episode of Jack’s death made her the most emotional.

“I cried from the first page to the last page,” Chrissy said when reading the script.

“And then of course seeing it, we had a screening at [creator Dan Fogelman]‘s house and it was just…” Chrissy said while exhaling a deep breath. “It was everything all at once.”

Also pictured inside: Chrissy Metz signing copies of her new autobiography at the NBC Studios in NYC.
