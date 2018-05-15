Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 8:16 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Checking Out Container Store for First Time

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Checking Out Container Store for First Time

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out to do some shopping at The Container Store on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author dressed her baby bump in a tight white dress and blue duster while the 39-year-old musician rocked an all black outfit for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

After their trip, Chrissy took to Twitter to react to checking out the store for the first time – and it’s a very honest reaction.

Check out the tweet below.
chrissy teigen reacts to checking out container store for first time 01
chrissy teigen reacts to checking out container store for first time 02
chrissy teigen reacts to checking out container store for first time 03
chrissy teigen reacts to checking out container store for first time 04
chrissy teigen reacts to checking out container store for first time 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

