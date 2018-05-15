Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Checking Out Container Store for First Time
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out to do some shopping at The Container Store on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) at The Grove in Los Angeles.
The 32-year-old model and cookbook author dressed her baby bump in a tight white dress and blue duster while the 39-year-old musician rocked an all black outfit for their outing.
After their trip, Chrissy took to Twitter to react to checking out the store for the first time – and it’s a very honest reaction.
Check out the tweet below.
went to the container store for the first time today. that's….that's a lot of containers
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018