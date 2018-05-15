Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 9:50 am

Derek & Hannah Jeter Make It a Date Night in the City!

Derek & Hannah Jeter Make It a Date Night in the City!

Derek and Hannah Jeter had a night out on the town last night!

The pair were seen in attendance at Dr. Sampson Davis and Sharlee Jeter‘s book launch for “The Stuff” held at 48 Lounge on Monday (May 14) in New York City. Sharlee is Derek‘s sister, and Derek wrote the forward for the book!

At the event, Derek spoke about his eight-month-old daughter Bella, who was born back in August.

“She’s crawling. She’s pulling herself up,” he told Us Weekly. “She’s standing up. She’s going to be walking soon.”
