Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 3 Athletes Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 3 Athletes Revealed!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 7:30 am

Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Hold Hands for Smoothie Run

Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Hold Hands for Smoothie Run

Dev Patel and his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey make a cute couple while stepping out for smoothies!

The 28-year-old Lion actor and the 23-year-old Australian actress were all smiles as they enjoyed their drinks on Monday (May 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Dev wore a blue button-up shirt with matching shoes and tan pants, and Tilda rocked a black dress with blue and gold accessories.

That same day, the couple was spotted running more errands around town in different outfits.

Dev and Tilda met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, which is set to premiere this year. They were first publicly spotted together back in February 2017.
Just Jared on Facebook
dev patel and girlfriend tilda cobham hervey hold hands for smoothie run 01
dev patel and girlfriend tilda cobham hervey hold hands for smoothie run 02
dev patel and girlfriend tilda cobham hervey hold hands for smoothie run 03
dev patel and girlfriend tilda cobham hervey hold hands for smoothie run 04
dev patel and girlfriend tilda cobham hervey hold hands for smoothie run 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dev Patel, Tilda Cobham-Hervey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr