Diane Keaton Tells Ellen DeGeneres the 3 Places She'd Like to Touch On a Man (Video)

Diane Keaton had Ellen DeGeneres cracking up while making an appearance on The Ellen Show, which will air later today!

During her segment, Ellen asked Diane, who stars in the new movie Book Club, a series of questions she had never asked her before.

One of the questions was, “Three places you’d like to touch a man?”

Diane‘s answers were, “Inside his mouth,” “I’d like to touch a man in an area special. The area where the man is happy,” and finally, “And then…I would like to touch a man… just anywhere at all!”