Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Go for Monday Morning Stroll

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q hold hands while going for a stroll around town on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The engaged couple was seen stepping out in the Big Apple during upfronts week.

Maggie‘s ABC series Designated Survivor was sadly canceled this week. The show, which also starred Kiefer Sutherland, lasted for two seasons on the network.

