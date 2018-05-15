Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 1:28 am

Fergie & Jamie Foxx Promote Their Shows at Fox Upfronts

Fergie & Jamie Foxx Promote Their Shows at Fox Upfronts

Fergie rocks a purple blazer while hitting the carpet at the Fox All-Star Party held during 2018 Upfronts Week on Monday (May 14) at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City.

The entertainer was joined at the event by her The Four co-stars DJ Khaled and Diddy to promote the upcoming second season of the singing competition series.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne were there for their series Beat Shazaam while Andy Cohen presented his series Love Connection and Gordon Ramsay promoted his cooking series.

25+ pictures inside from the upfronts…

Photos: Getty
