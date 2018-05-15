Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 12:30 pm

Is This How Kylie Jenner Is Clapping Back at Stormi Paternity Rumors?

Is This How Kylie Jenner Is Clapping Back at Stormi Paternity Rumors?

It appears as if Kylie Jenner is clapping back at all those rumors that her bodyguard, Tim Chung, is really the father of Stormi Webster, her three-month-old baby with Travis Scott.

Kylie hadn’t said anything about the rumors, though Tim did release his own statement about the gossip.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Kylie took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her and Travis at the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month. She posted the caption, “Stormi’s Parents” in the comments.

Photos: Getty, Instagram
