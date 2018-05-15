Jaimie Alexander & New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make It Official at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Jaimie Alexander and her new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are making things red carpet official!

The 34-year-old Blindspot actress and the 35-year-old Iron Fist star happily posed for photographs together while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaimie Alexander

That same evening, Tom took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of him and Jaimie sharing a smooch at the event.

It was recently announced that Jaimie‘s hit NBC show Blindspot will indeed be back for a fourth season.