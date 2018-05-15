Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 10:56 am

Jaimie Alexander & New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make It Official at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Jaimie Alexander & New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make It Official at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Jaimie Alexander and her new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are making things red carpet official!

The 34-year-old Blindspot actress and the 35-year-old Iron Fist star happily posed for photographs together while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaimie Alexander

That same evening, Tom took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of him and Jaimie sharing a smooch at the event.

It was recently announced that Jaimie‘s hit NBC show Blindspot will indeed be back for a fourth season.


😏

A post shared by Tom Pelphrey (@tommypelphrey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 01
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 02
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 03
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 04
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 05
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 06
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 07
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 08
jaimie alexander new boyfriend tom pelphrey make it official at ew peoples upfronts bash 09

Credit: Jamie McCarthy, Larry Busacca, Janet Mayer; Photos: Getty, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: 2018 Upfronts, Jaimie Alexander, tom pelphrey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr