Jaimie Alexander & New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make It Official at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!
Jaimie Alexander and her new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are making things red carpet official!
The 34-year-old Blindspot actress and the 35-year-old Iron Fist star happily posed for photographs together while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.
That same evening, Tom took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of him and Jaimie sharing a smooch at the event.
It was recently announced that Jaimie‘s hit NBC show Blindspot will indeed be back for a fourth season.