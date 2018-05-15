Joe Alwyn & Elizabeth Debicki Keep It Classy at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere

Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki team up for the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The 27-year-old British actor (aka Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend) and the Australian actress, also 27, hit the red carpet at the event held at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

Joe looked dapper in a black and white tux, and Elizabeth sported a black gown with white flowers on it.

They were joined by The Fate of the Furious‘ Michelle Rodriguez, who dazzled in a black strapless ensemble.

The day before, Joe and Elizabeth were honored at the Trophee Chopard Ceremony, marking Joe‘s Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. They both accepted the Chopard Trophy, which highlights the up-and-coming generation of the international film industry.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Valentino dress with Chopard jewelry. Joe is wearing Chopard accessories.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at the premiere…