Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Kylie Jenner May Have Just Clapped Back at Stormi's Paternity Rumors with These 2 Words!

Kylie Jenner May Have Just Clapped Back at Stormi's Paternity Rumors with These 2 Words!

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 3:47 pm

Joe Alwyn & Elizabeth Debicki Keep It Classy at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere

Joe Alwyn & Elizabeth Debicki Keep It Classy at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere

Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki team up for the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The 27-year-old British actor (aka Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend) and the Australian actress, also 27, hit the red carpet at the event held at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

Joe looked dapper in a black and white tux, and Elizabeth sported a black gown with white flowers on it.

They were joined by The Fate of the FuriousMichelle Rodriguez, who dazzled in a black strapless ensemble.

The day before, Joe and Elizabeth were honored at the Trophee Chopard Ceremony, marking Joe‘s Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. They both accepted the Chopard Trophy, which highlights the up-and-coming generation of the international film industry.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Valentino dress with Chopard jewelry. Joe is wearing Chopard accessories.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Alwyn and Elizabeth Debicki at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 01
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 02
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 03
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 04
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 05
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 06
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 07
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 08
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 09
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 10
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 11
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 12
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 13
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 14
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 15
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 16
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 17
joe alwyn and elizabeth debicki keep it classy at a solo star wars story premiere 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Elizabeth Debicki, Joe Alywyn, Michelle Rodriguez, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr