Joey King Talks Meeting Jacob Elordi While Filming 'Kissing Booth' in South Africa

Joey King strikes a stunning pose in her new shoot for Schon Magazine‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 18-year-old Batman: The Dark Knight Rises actress had to share with the mag:

On which role has been her favorite so for and who she’s looking forward to playing in the future: “It is pretty crazy to take a look at what I’ve gotten to be part of. I’m looking forward to EVERYTHING! One thing I loved so much about making Fargo was that I got the chance to play someone who has an accent in the show and I would definitely love to play someone with an accent again. An experience that has been particularly memorable and formative to me was filming Going In Style. I got to work with some of my idols — Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin — which was a life-changing moment for me, all while being directed by one of my closest friends Zach Braff. The whole experience of filming that movie will forever be so special to me. Everyone was so so nice.”

On if she read “The Kissing Booth” booth in preparation for her role in the Netflix movie: “To be completely honest, I did not. I have weird superstitions — like I never look up a director before a meeting or audition because I don’t want to psych myself out instead of really focusing on the character. With book adaptations, it’s tricky because I’m supposed to be playing a very specific person, but I also want to make sure the way I’m playing them is unique to me, and I like to have lots of wiggle room with the director so we can make our own version of this beloved character without losing our authenticity or the characters. But trust me, I did my fair share of research on my girl Elle Evans and the amazing ‘Kissing Booth’ fandom.”

On what it was like recording the film in South Africa, where she met her now real-life boyfriend Jacob Elordi: “South Africa is easily my favorite place I’ve ever traveled to. I met the kindest people while filming there and I also got to make a movie that I love so much. And like you said I did meet Jacob Elordi and, of course, Joel Courtney and those two mean the absolute world to me. South Africa was very good to me and I can’t wait to go back and see my beautiful friends that I made there again.”

