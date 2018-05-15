John Travolta, Kelly Preston & Their Children Hit Red Carpet at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Cannes Premiere!

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston pose alongside their two children – Ella, 18, and Benjamin, 7 – while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The happy family were joined at the big event by their Gotti director Kevin Connolly, as well as 50 Cent, who is set to perform at the Cannes Party and Concert in honor of John‘s receiving Variety‘s first Cinema Icon Award.

That same day, John and Kelly joined Kevin and their co-stars Stacy Keach and Leo Rossi at their photo call for Gotti as part of the festival.

“[Gotti] was a composite that was very intriguing. He had a lot of style, but he was down to earth,” John said of playing John Gotti (via Variety). “He was thoughtful, considerate, but tough as nails, and would do what he had to do.”