Josh Dallas & Wife Ginnifer Goodwin Couple Up at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Josh Dallas happily poses alongside his wife Ginnifer Goodwin while attending Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The Once Upon A Time co-stars and real-life couple were joined at the event by Josh‘s Manifest‘s cast mates J.R. Ramirez and Melissa Roxburgh.

“I can’t believe we get to tell this epic story to you guys! Off we go…!!!! ✈️ @nbcmanifest,” J.R. captioned with his Instagram post.

Also in attendance to represent their shows were The Enemy Within‘s Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut, Reverie‘s Sarah Shahi, New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Freema Agyeman, and The InBetween‘s Paul Blackthorne and Harriet Dyer.