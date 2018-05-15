Justin Hartley Says a Fan Sexually Harassed Him at a Restaurant

Justin Hartley is opening up about an uncomfortable encounter with a fan, as “she should be ashamed of herself.”

The 41-year-old This Is Us star says the incident happened while he was dining at a restaurant with friends in Chicago.

“This woman – who I don’t know, a stranger to me – recognized me and started screaming, going crazy,” he told Good Housekeeping. “She ran over and started kissing me.”

“I said, ‘You do not walk up to people that you do not know and put your mouth on their face,’” he continued. “‘If I did that to you, I would be in prison. Please do not do that. And not that I’m trying to teach you life lessons, but I feel like this is a really good one for you. Don’t do that to anybody ever again.’”

The woman seemed embarrassed afterward, so she and Justin apparently had a “little breaking of the bread.” The fan then approached his table again to ask for a picture.

“I said, ‘I’m good,’” he recalled. “I’m usually really good with photos, but I’m like, ‘I’m not taking photos with you after you sexually harassed me. I’m good without a photo.’”

“As she was leaving, she was, like, ‘Justin Hartley is a jerk,’ but not really jerk — something more foul,” he added. “I was, like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”