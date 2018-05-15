Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Take Their Pup for a Walk in NYC!

Kate Mara holds on close to husband Jamie Bell as they take their pup Lucius for a walk on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a yellow dress and sunglasses while the 32-year-old actor kept things cool in a black T-shirt and black sweatpants as they soaked in the warm weather.

Later that night, Kate went glam in a strapless white dress as she joined model Nina Agdal and Empire star Jussie Smollett as they celebrated Belvedere Vodka‘s new drink the Ginger Zest at the NoMo SoHo Hotel.

