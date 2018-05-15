Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Two 'Survivor' Contestants Might Be In a Ton of Trouble

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 11:37 am

Kristin Chenoweth & Sutton Foster Rep Their Shows at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

Kristin Chenoweth & Sutton Foster Rep Their Shows at EW & People's Upfronts Bash 2018!

From Broadway to TV!

Trial and Error‘s Kristin Chenoweth and Younger‘s Sutton Foster stepped out to represent their shows at Entertainment Weekly & People’s New York 2018 Upfronts Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by Sutton‘s Younger co-star Miriam Shor, Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angelica Ross and MJ Rodriguez, Sharp ObjectsElizabeth Perkins, ClawsCarrie Preston and Judy Reyes, Orange is the New Black‘s Selenis Leyva, Emma Myles and Lea DeLaria, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero and Paul Adelstein, GLOW‘s Sydelle Noel and Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris, Larry Busacca, Patricia Schlein; Photos: Getty, WENN
