Laura Harrier & Adam Driver Join 'BlacKkKlansman' Cast at Cannes Film Festival Photo Call!

Laura Harrier strikes a pose while attending the photo call for her latest film BlacKkKlansman held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The 28-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Adam Driver, John David Washington, Cory Bird, Topher Grace, Damaris Lewis, Jasper Paakkonen and director Spike Lee.

BlacKkKlansman earned a rare 10-minute standing ovation at the festival’s premiere the evening before.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: “It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream” – Watch the official trailer here!

