Leighton Meester & Taran Killam Debut 'Single Parents' Trailer at ABC Upfronts!

Leighton Meester and Taran Killam pose on the red carpet at the ABC Upfronts on Tuesday (May 15) in New York City.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi.

The ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood. It will air on Wednesday nights this fall at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

Watch the just released trailer below!