Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Tue, 15 May 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio Wears Rolled-Up Jeans for NYC Stroll with Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out for a stroll around town with his girlfriend Camila Morrone on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was casually dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans rolled up a few inches above the ankle, and a white sweatshirt tied around his waist.

Camila, 20, wore a white t-shirt tied above her belly button and a pair of camouflage cargo pants.

The night before, the couple was joined by Hailey Baldwin for dinner in the Big Apple.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio

