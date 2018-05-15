Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 5:20 pm

Liam Payne Announces His Debut Solo Album Release Date!

Liam Payne Announces His Debut Solo Album Release Date!

Liam Payne has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated debut solo album!

The 24-year-old singer and his “Familiar” collaborator J Balvin performed their hit on Good Morning America for its Summer Concert Series at Central Park SummerStage on Tuesday (May 15) in New York City.

Liam also performed “Strip That Down” and let fans know that his new album “is out on the 14th of September, I can tell you that much. I’m really happy with it, it’s come out really nice.”

He didn’t share the album title or who will be featured on it, but he said, “I’ve got a good mix of beautiful people on my album, which is amazing.”

Liam also spoke to the future of One Direction: “I’m sure there’s time for that to come back around. And the more success we have on our own, the more success we’re going to have together in the future. We’re like The Avengers — if you want Spider-Man to sort something out, he sorts it out. But then The Hulk will go, ‘Well I’ll sort this out.’ It’s one of those things.”

Watch the videos below!

Also pictured inside: Liam visiting Music Choice that same day.

Click inside to watch the other video from Liam’s appearance…
