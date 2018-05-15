Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, & Daniel Bruhl Promote 'The Alienist' in NYC!

Luke Evans hits the red carpet alongside co-stars Dakota Fanning and Daniel Bruhl for a For Your Consideration Event on Tuesday (May 15) at the 92 Street Y in New York City.

The stars stepped out for the event to promote their hit TNT drama miniseries The Alienest.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans

Over the weekend, Luke attended several screenings and parties during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France.

While he was there, Luke took to Instagram to share a hot shirtless selfie while he hung out on a boat!

Forever Chasing sunshine….☀️ A post shared by thereallukeevans (@thereallukeevans) on May 11, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…