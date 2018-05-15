Top Stories
Tue, 15 May 2018 at 10:11 pm

Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, & Daniel Bruhl Promote 'The Alienist' in NYC!

Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, & Daniel Bruhl Promote 'The Alienist' in NYC!

Luke Evans hits the red carpet alongside co-stars Dakota Fanning and Daniel Bruhl for a For Your Consideration Event on Tuesday (May 15) at the 92 Street Y in New York City.

The stars stepped out for the event to promote their hit TNT drama miniseries The Alienest.

Over the weekend, Luke attended several screenings and parties during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France.

While he was there, Luke took to Instagram to share a hot shirtless selfie while he hung out on a boat!

Forever Chasing sunshine….☀️

A post shared by thereallukeevans (@thereallukeevans) on

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Posted to: Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans

